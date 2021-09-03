Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Concept Art Shows an Alternate Look at the Rings

One fun thing about comic book movies today is that many artists who work on the films often take to social media to show alternate versions of designs ranging from props to costumes and even whole characters. Concept artist Jerad Marantz has shared a lot of fun work in the past, including his designs for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Marantz also has a history with Marvel, having worked on Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, and more. Previously, Marantz has shared a look at some of his designs for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, including a spooky take on some of the movie's creatures. This week, he took to Instagram to show off his own design for the rings in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

"I got to do some early ring designs for #ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings. I usually don't get the chance to do props, but my buddy @andyparkart thought I could do it. I actually got pretty close on a few options but my friend, the incredibly talented @jwsze ended up getting the final approved design. If I remember correctly he may have gotten it in his first pass. Pretty impressive! Shang Chi was such an amazing project. Thank you to Andy Park for bringing me on board! #shangchi #props #rings #marvel #mcu #conceptart #zbrush," Marantz wrote. You can check out his design below:

It was recently announced that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will be helming a Shang-Chi sequel with Simu Liu returning to play the titular hero. Not only did Shang-Chi have a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, but it also earned the highest audience score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film on Rotten Tomatoes (it's now tied with Spider-Man: No Way Home). The movie was met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 334 reviews, and it also earned an impressive 98% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it "one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date."

Earlier this year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took home the award for "Character Animation, Live Action" at the Annie Awards. At the 2nd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards, Shang-Chi also scored five nominations. The Marvel movie was up for Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Tony Leung), Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Simu Liu), Best Actress in a Superhero Movie (Michelle Yeoh), and Best Villain in a Movie (Tony Leung). Shang-Chi also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Achievement in Visual Effects but ended up losing to Dune.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available to stream on Disney+.