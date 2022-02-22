Critics Choice Super Awards 2022 Nominations Include Spider-Man, The Suicide Squad, Zack Snyder’s Justice League And More

On Tuesday, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the nominees for the 2nd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards. The CCA founded the Super Awards last year to honor popular, “fan-obsessed” genres of television and film, including superhero, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and action. Marvel is leading the charge this year as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home have the most film nominations with five each, including Best Superhero Movie.
Tony Leung and Simu Liu earned nominations for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie for Shang-Chi, while Michelle Yeoh is nominated for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie. Tony Leung is also nominated for Best Villain in a Movie.
Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield each earned nominations for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie. Zendaya is nominated for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie. Willem Dafoe is up for Best Villain in a Movie.
Paramount+‘s Evil and Netflix’s Midnight Mass are tied for the most television nominations at six apiece, including Best Horror Series. Evil’s Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi earned nominations for Best Actor in a Horror Series, and Katja Herbers and Christine Lahti earned nominations for Best Actress in a Horror Series. Michael Emerson earned a nomination for Best Villain in a Series.
Zach Gilford and Hamish Linklater earned nominations for Best Actor in a Horror Series for Midnight Mass. Kate Siegel and Samantha Sloyan are up for Best Actress in a Horror Series. Sloyan is also nominated for Best Villain in a Series.
The CCA will reveal the winners of the 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards on Thursday, March 17. Here’s the full list of nominees:
FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2ND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Gunpowder Milkshake
The Harder They Fall
The Last Duel
Nobody
No Time to Die
Wrath of Man
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall
Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice
Liam Neeson – The Ice Road
Bob Odenkirk – Nobody
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Jodie Comer – The Last Duel
Ana de Armas – No Time to Die
Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake
Regina King – The Harder They Fall
Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die
Maggie Q – The Protégé
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Black Widow
Eternals
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Suicide Squad
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
John Cena – The Suicide Squad
Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad
Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Florence Pugh – Black Widow
Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad
Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST HORROR MOVIE
Candyman
Last Night in Soho
Malignant
The Night House
A Quiet Place Part II
Titane
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman
Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland
Dave Davis – The Vigil
Vincent Lindon – Titane
Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II
Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife
Rebecca Hall – The Night House
Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho
Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho
Agathe Rousselle – Titane
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Free Guy
The Green Knight
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Swan Song
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Tom Hanks – Finch
Dev Patel – The Green Knight
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up
Jodie Comer – Free Guy
Rebecca Ferguson – Dune
Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Ben Affleck – The Last Duel
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall
Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant
Tony Todd – Candyman
* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies