Critics Choice Super Awards 2022 Nominations Include Spider-Man, The Suicide Squad, Zack Snyder’s Justice League And More

On Tuesday, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the nominees for the 2nd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards. The CCA founded the Super Awards last year to honor popular, “fan-obsessed” genres of television and film, including superhero, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and action. Marvel is leading the charge this year as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home have the most film nominations with five each, including Best Superhero Movie.

Tony Leung and Simu Liu earned nominations for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie for Shang-Chi, while Michelle Yeoh is nominated for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie. Tony Leung is also nominated for Best Villain in a Movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield each earned nominations for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie. Zendaya is nominated for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie. Willem Dafoe is up for Best Villain in a Movie.

Paramount+‘s Evil and Netflix’s Midnight Mass are tied for the most television nominations at six apiece, including Best Horror Series. Evil’s Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi earned nominations for Best Actor in a Horror Series, and Katja Herbers and Christine Lahti earned nominations for Best Actress in a Horror Series. Michael Emerson earned a nomination for Best Villain in a Series.

Zach Gilford and Hamish Linklater earned nominations for Best Actor in a Horror Series for Midnight Mass. Kate Siegel and Samantha Sloyan are up for Best Actress in a Horror Series. Sloyan is also nominated for Best Villain in a Series.

The CCA will reveal the winners of the 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards on Thursday, March 17. Here’s the full list of nominees:

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2ND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

  • Gunpowder Milkshake

  • The Harder They Fall

  • The Last Duel

  • Nobody

  • No Time to Die

  • Wrath of Man

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

  • Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

  • Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise

  • Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall

  • Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice

  • Liam Neeson – The Ice Road

  • Bob Odenkirk – Nobody

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

  • Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

  • Ana de Armas – No Time to Die

  • Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake

  • Regina King – The Harder They Fall

  • Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die

  • Maggie Q – The Protégé

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

  • Black Widow

  • Eternals

  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • The Suicide Squad

  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

  • John Cena – The Suicide Squad

  • Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad

  • Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

  • Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

  • Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League

  • Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

  • Florence Pugh – Black Widow

  • Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad

  • Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

  • Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST HORROR MOVIE

  • Candyman

  • Last Night in Soho

  • Malignant

  • The Night House

  • A Quiet Place Part II

  • Titane

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman

  • Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland

  • Dave Davis – The Vigil

  • Vincent Lindon – Titane

  • Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II

  • Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

  • Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife

  • Rebecca Hall – The Night House

  • Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho

  • Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho

  • Agathe Rousselle – Titane

  • Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

  • Don’t Look Up

  • Dune

  • Free Guy

  • The Green Knight

  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines

  • Swan Song

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

  • Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

  • Timothée Chalamet – Dune

  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

  • Tom Hanks – Finch

  • Dev Patel – The Green Knight

  • Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

  • Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up

  • Jodie Comer – Free Guy

  • Rebecca Ferguson – Dune

  • Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

  • Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

  • Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

  • Ben Affleck – The Last Duel

  • Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall

  • Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

  • Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant

  • Tony Todd – Candyman

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies

