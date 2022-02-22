Critics Choice Super Awards 2022 Nominations Include Spider-Man, The Suicide Squad, Zack Snyder’s Justice League And More

On Tuesday, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the nominees for the 2nd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards. The CCA founded the Super Awards last year to honor popular, “fan-obsessed” genres of television and film, including superhero, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and action. Marvel is leading the charge this year as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home have the most film nominations with five each, including Best Superhero Movie.

Tony Leung and Simu Liu earned nominations for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie for Shang-Chi, while Michelle Yeoh is nominated for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie. Tony Leung is also nominated for Best Villain in a Movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield each earned nominations for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie. Zendaya is nominated for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie. Willem Dafoe is up for Best Villain in a Movie.

Paramount+‘s Evil and Netflix’s Midnight Mass are tied for the most television nominations at six apiece, including Best Horror Series. Evil’s Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi earned nominations for Best Actor in a Horror Series, and Katja Herbers and Christine Lahti earned nominations for Best Actress in a Horror Series. Michael Emerson earned a nomination for Best Villain in a Series.

Zach Gilford and Hamish Linklater earned nominations for Best Actor in a Horror Series for Midnight Mass. Kate Siegel and Samantha Sloyan are up for Best Actress in a Horror Series. Sloyan is also nominated for Best Villain in a Series.

The CCA will reveal the winners of the 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards on Thursday, March 17. Here’s the full list of nominees:

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2ND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Gunpowder Milkshake

The Harder They Fall

The Last Duel

Nobody

No Time to Die

Wrath of Man

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise

Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall

Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice

Liam Neeson – The Ice Road

Bob Odenkirk – Nobody

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

Ana de Armas – No Time to Die

Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake

Regina King – The Harder They Fall

Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die

Maggie Q – The Protégé

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Black Widow

Eternals

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Suicide Squad

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

John Cena – The Suicide Squad

Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad

Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Florence Pugh – Black Widow

Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad

Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Candyman

Last Night in Soho

Malignant

The Night House

A Quiet Place Part II

Titane

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman

Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland

Dave Davis – The Vigil

Vincent Lindon – Titane

Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II

Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife

Rebecca Hall – The Night House

Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho

Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho

Agathe Rousselle – Titane

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Free Guy

The Green Knight

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Swan Song

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Tom Hanks – Finch

Dev Patel – The Green Knight

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up

Jodie Comer – Free Guy

Rebecca Ferguson – Dune

Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Ben Affleck – The Last Duel

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall

Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant

Tony Todd – Candyman

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies