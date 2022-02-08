Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi Score Oscar Nominations

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have both earned Academy Awards nominations. The two Marvel Cinematic Universe films are both nominated for Best Visual Effects, the sole major nomination for each. They’re up against fellow nominees Dune (which scored many more nominations), Free Guy, and No Time To Die. While many Marvel fans hoped to see Spider-Man: No Way Home follow in the footsteps of Black Panther with a rare superhero genre Best Picture nomination, it seems that’s not going to happen, though it was always a longshot. Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland commented on the film’s chances in late January, as Oscar speculation began in earnest leading up to the nomination reveal.

“We’re all incredibly proud of the film. It would obviously be a huge honor if it was nominated for an Oscar, but that’s not how we like to validate ourselves,” Holland told FOX 5 Washington DC. “We like to validate ourselves with the love we receive from the general public, and so far that has been through the roof. So for me, with this film and this character, I’ve already achieved everything I would like to.”

Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home, his third Spider-Man movie. He’ll next move on to directing Marvel Studios’ , which is sure to be even more visual effects heavy.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, “with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Destin Daniel Cretton directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is Marvel’s take on the martial artist heroes. He’ll return for the upcoming sequel.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings “stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is streaming now on Disney+. Spider-Man: No Way Home is still playing in theaters. The Academy Awards ceremony airs on ABC on March 22nd.