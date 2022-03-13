Marvel’s Shang-Chi Wins Annie Award

The 49th annual Annie Awards took place on Saturday in order to recognize the year’s best in animation. Many fan-favorites took home big prizes last night, including Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which won Best Picture. Marvel also scored some prizes during the event, including one for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film took home the award for “Character Animation, Live Action.”

Marvel Entertainment and Weta Digital were awarded the prize for the animation team that included Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, and Pascal Raimbault. Shang-Chi beat out Flora & Ulysses, The Suicide Squad, The Tomorrow War, and Y: The Last Man.

Tonight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will have the chance to win some more prizes during awards season. The 2nd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards are taking place, and Shang-Chi scored five nominations. The Marvel movie is up for Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Tony Leung), Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Simu Liu), Best Actress in a Superhero Movie (Michelle Yeoh), and Best Villain in a Movie (Tony Leung).

“Every single nomination is so well-deserved… except mine. What were they thinking. No, seriously, it’s a huge honour… but HOW. So proud of our amazing cast and everyone who came out to watch the film. I really hope Tony wins everything!!!!,” Liu wrote on Twitter after the nominations were announced.

In addition to the Annie Awards win Critics Choice Super Awards nominations, Shang-Chi also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Achievement in Visual Effects. The movie is going up against Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune, Free Guy, and No Time To Die.

As for the future of Shang-Chi, it was recently announced that director Destin Daniel Cretton will be helming the Shang-Chi sequel with Liu returning to play the hero. During a recent “Actors on Actors” chat with West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose for Variety, Liu actor admitted that he “exaggerated” his martial arts experience when auditioning for Marvel.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now streaming on Disney+.