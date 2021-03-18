Justice League Concept Art Reveals Terrifying Look at Desaad From the Snyder Cut

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max, and the movie's four-hour run time allowed room for more characters as well as more character growth. One such character was Desaad, a Darkseid follower played by English actor Peter Guinness. Concept artist, Jerad Marantz, who has worked on the art for an array of films such as Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, did some costume concept work for Justice League. Marantz took to Instagram this week to share a terrifying look at the Snyder Cut villain.

"I've always loved #Desaad from the comics. He's so sinister and manipulative. I was so surprised and excited when the assignment came across my desk. It was an absolute pleasure working with costume designer Michael Wilkinson. My first version of the character was much more deformed and terrifying. I remember doing one pass on him and he seemed to be approved. Several weeks later I came back to the character and they wanted something a bit less scary." You can check out the art in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jsmarantz (@jsmarantz)

"Desaad is, in the movie, acts as the go-between between Steppenwolf and Darkseid. He's the agent that Steppenwolf interacts with in his conquest of Earth, to give him updates," Snyder previously explained. "And they interact through this super cool hologram; I won't describe how it's done but it's crazy. He offers us a lot of backstory about Steppenwolf and Darkseid's relationship and then also his own ambition, to some degree. He's scary."

You can check out HBO Max’s description of Zack Snyder’s Justice League below:

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.