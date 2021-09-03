Here’s When Marvel’s Shang-Chi Is Streaming on Disney+

✖

Make no mistake, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is going to be shown in theaters. Amidst uncertainty from movie-goers and studios alike, Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed on Thursday the Simu Liu-starring blockbuster would remain strictly in cinemas for an exclusive theatrical window. As previously reported, Disney struck a deal with exhibitors to keep Shang-Chi in theaters for 45 days. After that, the movie will be added to Disney+ for streaming.

It's unclear what day exactly Shang-Chi will be added to Disney+. Counting 45 days from the film's release date of September 3rd, a potential Disney+ release would fall sometime during the week of October 18th. As of now, it's also unclear whether Shang-Chi will immediately be free to Disney+ subscribers or if it will be a PVOD Premier Access offering to start.

If it doesn't hit Premier Access, that means you only have to pay the regular Disney+ subscription fees. If ends up being a Premier Access title, fans can expect to pay around $30 for access to the film.

"On Shang-Chi, we actually think it's going to be an interesting experiment for us because it's got only a 45-day window for us," Chapek said of the film during Disney's latest investor's call. "The prospect of being able to take a Marvel title to the service after going theatrical for 45 days will be yet another data point to inform our actions going forward on our titles."

"We value flexibility, and we value to follow where the consumer is going to go," the executive added. "While some of that's uncertain, I think that in terms of relative to the rest of the market is, you see that we've got more flexibility in terms of how to program. Nothing is in stone because the marketplace is rapidly changing, but at some point, you have to put a stake in the ground and say: 'This is what we're going to do.'"

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently set for release on September 3rd.

What other characters do you think will end up popping up in Shang-Chi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!