Shang-Chi Has Message for James Wan in Hilarious GEGGHEAD Video

Earlier today, it was revealed that Marvel is currently casting their upcoming Shang-Chi movie about the hero best known as “the Master of Kung Fu.” Upon learning the news, the “real” Shang-Chi paid a visit to GEGGHEAD, a group founded by Freddie Prinze Jr., Jon Lee Brody, and Clare Grant that focuses on “Board/Deck Games, Video Games, Table Top Games, Combat Sports, MMA, Sketch Comedy, and more!” Check out the character’s message to James Wan in the video above.

ComicBook.com spoke to Brody about the video, and while we were under the impression that Brody was portraying Shang-Chi, the folks at GEGGHEAD are sticking to the story that it’s the REAL Shang-Chi voicing his concerns over not getting an audition to play himself.

The first question, why is he reaching out to James Wan? As far as we know, the Aquaman director has nothing to do with this project. (The movie is set to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton who also helmed Short Term 12 and The Glass Castle.)

“He feels that James Wan has the power to make it right. (He may have a point),” Brody explained. “And he was aware that James and I are buds.” Alright, that checks out.

Brody added, “Shang-Chi came to me and Freddie venting his frustrations of not being considered to star in his own movie. We set up a camera in the back alley from Big Trouble in Little China with the three storms behind him and let Shang-Chi speak his mind.”

Comicbook.com tried to go to the source, but “Shang-Chi couldn’t be reached for comments.” (We love a good bit.)

In addition to fun one-off videos like this one, GEGGHEAD also has a Superhero Stakeouts sketch series that includes Red Hood and Nightwing arguing about the Batmobile, debating the merits of calling 911, and beatboxing to the Backstreet Boys. They also have GEGG WARS, a Star Wars Table Top RPG Series that features some of the cast of Star Wars Rebels. You can learn more about that series here.

In addition to not playing Shang-Chi in this video (wink), Brody’s latest project is Office Uprising, an action/comedy/horror film he executive produced that features Brenton Thwaites, Zachary Levi, Jane Levy, Alan Ritchson, and Karan Soni.

Shang-Chi is expected to be released by Marvel Studios as a part of Phase Four, but the official release date has yet to be announced.