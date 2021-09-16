Shang-Chi Star Reveals Razor Fist Origin in Deleted Scene

The marvel villain known as Razor Fist made his live-action debut earlier this month, with the arrival of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While Wenwu was the main villain of the new film, Razor Fist acted as his righthand man and had a few solid fight scenes. There may not have been as much of Florian Munteanu’s villain as some comic fans had hoped, but the end of the movie teased that more would be in store for Razor Fist, as he aligned himself with Xialing.

We’ll see more of Razor Fist in the eventual Shang-Chi sequel, but some new footage of the character may be coming even sooner. While speaking to ComicBookMovie.com about Marvel’s latest film, Munteanu said that there was some story about his character left on the cutting room floor. They shot an extended scene with him at the end, and an origin explaining his relationship with Wenwu, and Munteanu is confident both of them will be deleted scenes accompanying the Shang-Chi home release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We had that big end battle, and you [originally] would have seen a bit more there from Razor Fist,” Munteanu explained. “I’m looking forward to people seeing that because there was a reason why he replaced his blade with the dragon sword and fights with two swords, but I don’t want to spoil too much and I don’t want to give away too much.”

“I always call [him] stepdad because, at the end of the day, Wenwu gave him a new life and purpose and a home,” the actor continued. “He trained him and took him away from the streets. That’s also something you will see in the bonus material. [Xialing’s] his daughter, so there’s more meaning to that than just following a new leader, but we’ll have to see what happens.”

The end of the Shang-Chi credits confirmed that the Ten Rings would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means that both Xialing and Razor Fist will be back. What it doesn’t say, however, is when they’ll make their next appearance. While they will likely have roles in the eventual sequel, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see them somewhere else in the franchise even sooner than that.

Are you looking forward to seeing more of Razor Fist’s story in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!