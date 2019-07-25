Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Geeks Out Over Meeting Benedict Cumberbatch

San Diego Comic-Con happened over the weekend, and it saw the announcement of Marvel Studios’ entire Phase Four line-up. During the epic panel, it was also revealed that Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) will be starring in the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Since the news broke, the actor has been sharing some delightful tweets about joining the Marvel world. His latest shows the epic Phase Four cast photo, with a very special person cozied up next to him: Benedict Cumberbatch, who is best known to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans as Doctor Strange.

OH MY GOD HE’S TOUCHING ME

OH MY GOD HE’S TOUCHING ME

OH MY GOD HE’S TOUCHING ME

OH MY GOD HE’S TOUCHING ME

OH MY GOD HE’S TOUCHING ME pic.twitter.com/9D5l6VTyI6 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 25, 2019

“OH MY GOD HE’S TOUCHING ME,” the actor wrote five times.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post, sharing in the excitement:

“So happy for you, Simu!!,” @KeikoAgena replied.

“Benedict Cumberbacktouch,” @scottjohnson joked.

“He’s so lucky,” @cobriesmulders pointed out.

“Okay… Now let’s have a Shang-Chi and Doctor Strange team-up,” @CourtZ022 suggested.

While we probably won’t see Shang-Chi teaming up with other Avengers until after his solo movie, it was announced that Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) will be co-starring in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, we look forward to eventually seeing Liu with the other heroes.

Cumberbatch isn’t the only star Liu was excited to meet. The actor also posted this right after the panel:

I have stared into Tom Hiddleston’s eyes and forgotten how to form sounds with my mouth. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 21, 2019

The Shang-Chi film will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984‘s David Callaham. Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung have also been confirmed for the film, with the latter playing The Mandarin.

Are you excited for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.