Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Reveals First Clip

Marvel Studios has released the first clip from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The clip, released via Fandango, see Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) being chased down the side of a skyscraper. You can see the clip below. Tickets for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are now on sale. The film will remain a theater-exclusive film for 45 days when it debuts. Disney CEO Bob Chapek called the decision part of an "interesting experiment" for the company during an earnings call last week. Star Simu Liu took exception to exception to that description and responded on social media.

"We are not an experiment," Liu tweeted. "We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US."

#ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel's first Asian superhero film & the first Marvel movie that you can ONLY see in theaters since #SpiderMan Far From Home. Sept 3.

#ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel's first Asian superhero film & the first Marvel movie that you can ONLY see in theaters since #SpiderMan Far From Home. Sept 3.

Disney first scheduled Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to debut in February 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a series of delays leading to the film's September 2021 release. Projections suggest the movie is headed for a $55-million opening weekend.

In Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Destin Daniel Cretton directs Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and co-wrote the script with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. The film stars Liu as Shang-Chi, with Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung in supporting roles.

Liu has said he was surprised they managed to finish the movie during the pandemic. "It's been a wild ride," Liu said on the red carpet for Disney's Jungle Cruise. "I mean, those parts don't just come upon those people like me, and it's such an incredible honor to be put in that position in the beginning.

"Then it's just been such a long fight with this movie. We shot in Sydney over the course of 13 to 14 months, we shut down for four months in the middle when the whole world shut down, and there was a time where we weren't sure whether we were going to be able to finish it. Even when we started back up and had COVID testing and protocols and all of that, we didn't know if we would make it to the finish line. It's just such an incredible feeling to know we did and to know this movie is now ready for people to watch. It's just such an incredible feeling."

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on September 3rd.