Marvel Fans Debate if Professor Hulk Would Get Crushed by Abomination After the Shang-Chi Trailer

Abomination is back. We knew Tim Roth was going to return to play the character in Disney+'s She-Hulk opposite Tatiana Maslany (Jen Walters/She-Hulk) and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner but, as it turns out, the long-time Marvel villain is going to return sooner than thought. Marvel Studios released the second trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Thursday night and in a post-logo stinger tacked onto the end of the trailer, Abomination faces off against Wong (Benedict Wong) in the fighting ring we were introduced to in the movie's first teaser.

With an all-new look — complete with comic-accurate ear fins — fans are now debating whether or not Banner's Professor Hulk would be able to take down his archnemesis or not.

At one point, Roth himself said Abomination was going to return in the second Avengers film, but it didn't turn out for whatever reason. Even though he hasn't appeared on-screen in 13 years, Marvel fans will now get the character twice in the span of a year — both in Shang-Chi and She-Hulk.

"They were going to do it," Roth said back in 2014. "They did do that. They were thinking, in The Avengers 2 or something. There was a movie we could do that at one point, but way back when. It just kind of got swept under the carpet I guess. That would be hilarious."

