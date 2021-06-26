Marvel Fans Debate if Professor Hulk Would Get Crushed by Abomination After the Shang-Chi Trailer
Abomination is back. We knew Tim Roth was going to return to play the character in Disney+'s She-Hulk opposite Tatiana Maslany (Jen Walters/She-Hulk) and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner but, as it turns out, the long-time Marvel villain is going to return sooner than thought. Marvel Studios released the second trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Thursday night and in a post-logo stinger tacked onto the end of the trailer, Abomination faces off against Wong (Benedict Wong) in the fighting ring we were introduced to in the movie's first teaser.
With an all-new look — complete with comic-accurate ear fins — fans are now debating whether or not Banner's Professor Hulk would be able to take down his archnemesis or not.
At one point, Roth himself said Abomination was going to return in the second Avengers film, but it didn't turn out for whatever reason. Even though he hasn't appeared on-screen in 13 years, Marvel fans will now get the character twice in the span of a year — both in Shang-Chi and She-Hulk.
"They were going to do it," Roth said back in 2014. "They did do that. They were thinking, in The Avengers 2 or something. There was a movie we could do that at one point, but way back when. It just kind of got swept under the carpet I guess. That would be hilarious."
See Ya Later Professor Hulk
I want Abomination to punch the professor out of “Professor Hulk” pic.twitter.com/HrQl3jycwB— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 25, 2021
Smack
Professor Hulk vs Abomination pic.twitter.com/0133zRDF1z— Luke (@qLxke_) June 25, 2021
Idk He's Pretty Strong
I get ppl that don’t like professor hulk but that man is still really strong. He legit held up a whole ass building and rubble with only one arm 💀 pic.twitter.com/oH4Y2iFsnu— depressed rat (@chickenswingss) June 25, 2021
Abomination Has Evolved
Hulk's outmatched, because :— Big Big Mac (@BigBigMac2) June 25, 2021
- he has a burned arm
- Abomination has military training and claws
- Professor Hulk is not as strong as OG Hulk
- Abomination looks like he has evolved, so he might be more dangerous
Ok But How 'bout Maestro?
Maybe Professor Hulk is just his 4th Phase, maybe for Phase 5 he's the pic.twitter.com/t1OpIrgSLF— Jeremy King (@jking431) June 26, 2021
Rematch
Even if these two had a rematch Abomination would probably kick Professor Hulk's ass😫 pic.twitter.com/wvWuNP00gT— MCUCULTURE (@mcuculture) June 25, 2021
Washed
Professor Hulk would get WASHED by Abomination!
Professor Hulk is not as strong as savage Hulk #blerd #blerdjuuheardnetwork— BLERD_JUUHEARD👂🏿 (@pb_threeg) June 26, 2021
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently set for release on September 3rd.
