She-Hulk Director Talks Keeping That Daredevil Tease a Secret

The first five episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have been jam-packed with epic moments, taking the origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to some unpredictable heights. One of the most highly-anticipated things the series still has in store is a cameo from Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox), who was already confirmed to return in the show's San Diego Comic-Con trailer. Episode 5 of She-Hulk played with Matt's pending return in an awesome way, revealing in the final scene of the episode that Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), the fashion designer creating Jen's She-Hulk costume, is also responsible for Matt's yellow Daredevil costume. Anu Valia, who directed Episodes 5-7 of She-Hulk, recently told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast about her reaction to that scene.

"Oh man, it was so cool," Valia revealed. "You read that in the script and you're like, 'Uh oh.' You read that and you're like, 'Okay, now nobody can touch this script. I'm so afraid that it's going to come up.' You're like, 'Okay, how do we shoot this? How do we...' You know what I mean? Sso it was very fun. And it was that moment that I was like, 'I better not leave the script anywhere.' I have it digitally on an iPad. But that was crazy. I was very happy to be able to contribute a little bit."

While Cox has confirmed that he'll only appear in one episode of She-Hulk, head writer Jessica Gao has teased that it will be worthwhile cameo, especially considering Cox's unabashed love for the character.

"He has such reverence and love for that character. It's clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around," Gao said in a chat with Collider. "He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk."

"It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly," the writer added. "They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."

