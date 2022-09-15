She-Hulk Episode 5 Teases How Jen Gets Her Superhero Costume

We're now more than halfway through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it is leaving its mark on the world of superhero stories in the process. It's safe to say that the origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has been a bit unconventional, especially given her ongoing reluctance towards being a vigilante. As the teasers and trailers for She-Hulk have hinted at Jen's future — and Bruce Banner / Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has teased that she'll be a fixture of the Avengers going forward — it was only a matter of when, not if, she would go through certain superhero milestones. One appeared to have been set up in the series' recently-released fifth episode, which teased how Jen might be getting her superhero suit. Spoilers for Episode 5 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans", below! Only look if you want to know!

Part of the episode sees Jen concerned with getting new She-Hulk-sized clothes, outside of the oversized suits she already wears to work. Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) eventually get Jen connected with Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), a fashion designer who specializes in clothing for superheroes. While Jen initially insists that she only needs business suits that can fit her She-Hulk and human bodies, Luke hands her a garment bag in the episode's closing scene — and Jen is hesitant, but appreciative of whatever's inside.

How does She-Hulk get her costume in the comics?

Jen's She-Hulk costume was one of the very first things teased about the series, all the way back in the Disney+ Day teaser trailer in late 2021. But it was unclear exactly how she would get the suit in live-action, especially since there's never really been an obvious precedent for how she gets them in the comics. The closest thing occurred when Jen first joined the Avengers, and Janet Van Dyne / The Wasp used her fashion skills to make her a suit, using spandex and the Fantastic Four's unstable molecules.

So, if the garment bag Luke gave Jen does contain her super-suit, it will be interesting to see when we first see it in action — and whether or not it will be in the elusive Daredevil cameo episode, or sometime before.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.