She-Hulk Fans Are Hyped After Episode 5's Daredevil Tease
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law never made it a secret that it would offer fans the first appearance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Daredevil – after all, they put him right in the trailers! Granted, actor Charlie Cox already made the jump from Netflix to the MCU as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but She-Hulk will have both Murdock and his Daredevil hero persona – complete with a new costume!
In the case of the latter: She-Hulk Episode 5 uses Daredevil's new costume as the hook to get fans hyped for the character's crossover appearance in the show... whenever that occurs (hopefully next week).
Check out how Marvel fans are feeling after seeing Daredevil's new MCU costume making its first appearance in She-Hulk Episode 5:
New Guy In Town
MATTHEW MURDOCK IS IN TOWN #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/aRMXZg2YdO— She-Hulk Source 🧪 (@SheHulkSource) September 15, 2022
There's a new guy hanging around the LA lawyer community – and he's a really good lawyer.prevnext
Dare-Daddy's Home!
She-Hulk Episode 5:
Daddy's coming home #SheHulk #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/ohnMkw9Yp0— Matthew (@mattbo_0) September 15, 2022
We officially have "Daredevil" back and part of the MCU. These are glorious times.prevnext
ZERO CHILL.
#SHEHULK EPISODE 5 SPOILERS— ethan ψ | she-hulk spoilers! (@parkerspilot) September 15, 2022
me seeing daredevil's helmet at the end of the episode pic.twitter.com/FVvBSOx8Hl
The clout that Daredevil already has in the MCU is ridiculous. And awesome.prevnext
Episode 6 Teaser???
Daredevil’s mask…. Teasing for next week?! 👀 #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/mkeaNNIuV4— She-Hulk Updates (@shehuIkupdates) September 15, 2022
If this teaser wasn't setting up She-Hulk Episode 6, Marvel is just being cruel.prevnext
Need The Remix
She-Hulk Episode 5 last scene but with the Netflix Daredevil theme! #SheHulk #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/KgF8p3vcMo— Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) September 15, 2022
That She-Hulk scene hits different when you put the Netflix Daredevil music in it.prevnext
Senpai
#SheHulk this week was solid as usual. I loved the court case. I'm very excited for next week because that's when Daredevil is going to show up and inspire She-Hulk to become a superhero, that's going to be mind blowing. Kudos to everyone working on the show👏 pic.twitter.com/l7h88RAi6I— Jesse (@JessePena108) September 15, 2022
Daredevil likely won't just be a frivolous cameo: he could be the only Sensei that Jennifer Walters needs to finally bring her lawyer and superhero lives into balance!prevnext
I Apologize For Who I Will Become
comic book twitter when She-Hulk and Daredevil don't have sex pic.twitter.com/iJD7GldUKU— Officer Martinez ➐ (@CBMovieFan) September 10, 2022
Go ahead and make that a collective apology. We're going to need it.prevnext
This Is Not Gonna Go The Way You Think
Twitter when #Daredevil appears in #SheHulk
- Videos showing a dramatic scene from Netflix Daredevil and then a scene from She-Hulk where Daredevil is light-hearted
- Tweets like "I'm done with the MCU"
- People not getting that it's a comedy show pic.twitter.com/i7wcPJy6wL— Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) September 8, 2022
Are fans really going to accept She-Hulk's more comedic spin on Matt Murdock/Daredevil? The trolls will almost certainly come out that day. Sigh...prev