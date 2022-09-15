She-Hulk Fans Are Hyped After Episode 5's Daredevil Tease

By Kofi Outlaw

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law never made it a secret that it would offer fans the first appearance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Daredevil – after all, they put him right in the trailers! Granted, actor Charlie Cox already made the jump from Netflix to the MCU as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but She-Hulk will have both Murdock and his Daredevil hero persona – complete with a new costume! 

In the case of the latter: She-Hulk Episode 5 uses Daredevil's new costume as the hook to get fans hyped for the character's crossover appearance in the show... whenever that occurs (hopefully next week). 

Check out how Marvel fans are feeling after seeing Daredevil's new MCU costume making its first appearance in She-Hulk Episode 5: 

New Guy In Town

There's a new guy hanging around the LA lawyer community – and he's a really good lawyer.

Dare-Daddy's Home!

We officially have "Daredevil" back and part of the MCU. These are glorious times.

ZERO CHILL.

The clout that Daredevil already has in the MCU is ridiculous. And awesome.

Episode 6 Teaser???

If this teaser wasn't setting up She-Hulk Episode 6, Marvel is just being cruel.

Need The Remix

That She-Hulk scene hits different when you put the Netflix Daredevil music in it.

Senpai

Daredevil likely won't just be a frivolous cameo: he could be the only Sensei that Jennifer Walters needs to finally bring her lawyer and superhero lives into balance!

I Apologize For Who I Will Become

Go ahead and make that a collective apology. We're going to need it.

This Is Not Gonna Go The Way You Think

Are fans really going to accept She-Hulk's more comedic spin on Matt Murdock/Daredevil? The trolls will almost certainly come out that day. Sigh...

