She-Hulk Fans Are Hyped After Episode 5's Daredevil Tease

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law never made it a secret that it would offer fans the first appearance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Daredevil – after all, they put him right in the trailers! Granted, actor Charlie Cox already made the jump from Netflix to the MCU as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but She-Hulk will have both Murdock and his Daredevil hero persona – complete with a new costume!

In the case of the latter: She-Hulk Episode 5 uses Daredevil's new costume as the hook to get fans hyped for the character's crossover appearance in the show... whenever that occurs (hopefully next week).

Check out how Marvel fans are feeling after seeing Daredevil's new MCU costume making its first appearance in She-Hulk Episode 5: