New She-Hulk Clip Asks If Captain America Is a Virgin





She-Hulk revealed a new clip from the series where the heroine theorizes that Captain Americawas a virgin. Tatiana Maslany's character tries to explain her thinking to Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner. As they're trying to drive somewhere, she points out that Steve Rogers was pretty much always occupied from the moment he enlisted. It's a funny bit of speculation, but then things get weird when an alien ship causes them to crash into a roadside ditch. So, arguing about Captain America's love life directly led to She-Hulk getting her powers. Hysterical on so many levels. Check out the clip from IMDB right here:

Series director Kat Coiro spoke about how important character was for her in an interview with The Wrap. "I never choose a project based on genre. And I actually don't think very much about genre, I think about character," Coiro said. "And I think about the emotional lives of the characters and, you know, can I bring something? Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that is what I love to watch. And it's what I love to work with."

"And so when I stepped into, you know, the Marvel playground," Coiro revealed. "The cool thing about Marvel is that it is an ever-evolving universe and you have straight dramas, and you have very comedic films, and we are in that world where we're definitely playing with a more comedic world, but it also is still part of Marvel land."

When it comes to that comedic tone, Jameela Jamil says that fans might not be prepared for Titania. In a previous interview, she said that she had a strong personality.

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil explained. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

She-Hulk features Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Other members of the cast include Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

What do you think of her theory? Let us know down in the comments!