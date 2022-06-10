Thor: Love and Thunder: Jeff Goldblum Shoots Down Grandmaster Appearance as Only Jeff Goldblum Can

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder is finally hitting theatres next month and it will see the return of many fan-favorite Marvel characters, including some big Thor staples like Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) who haven't appeared alongside the God of Thunder since Thor: The Dark World was released in 2013. However, there are some big names who aren't expected to show up in the film like Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Thor Ragnarok's Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). Currently, Goldblum is promoting Jurassic World Dominion and he had the most Goldblum answer ever when asked if the Grandmaster will return in Love and Thunder.

"Am I going to be in Love and Thunder? The truth is, and I can say it now because the trailer has come out, I appear in it," Goldblum joked in an interview with Esquire. "It's my most challenging role to date, and I believe my highest accomplishment. I'm not seen, visually. You never see me. And you don't hear me. Nor am I referred to, I believe, in any scene. I am sensed, only vibrationally. It's up to the viewer to pick up on that… But you will feel something. And that will be me."

In addition to Portman and Alexander, Thor: Love and Thunder will see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, and most of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars. In addition to the many returning favorites, the movie will also feature the debut of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe in the role of Zeus.

As for Goldblum, the actor recently spoke with ComicBook.com about Jurassic World Dominion, and he compared making the movie to attending a high school reunion.

"It's great. I've never been to a high school reunion or a school reunion, but I can imagine it's not... I think I'm spoiled. It's not going to be this good," Goldblum shared. "Because we had such an unforgettable, life-changing time. We were directed by Steven Spielberg. We wound up in a movie that became popular, that people got a big kick out of over the last couple of decades. I see their excited faces. It made a big difference, changed our lives, and my friendship with them changed my life, so seeing them... It really did, and seeing them again was unbelievable."

He added, "And we were like, '... Here we are. Remember when... And here's our assignment. We've got to do something that doesn't let anybody down, including ourselves. How do we do that?' Luckily, we had our great guide and director Colin Trevorrow, who had been thinking about it for a long time, had come up with something with Emily Carmichael, and we did it."

Jurassic World Dominion is now playing in theatres, and Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to be released on July 8th.