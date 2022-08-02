Disney Announces Marvel Panels Details for D23 Expo

A slew of Marvel panels are coming to Disney's D23 Expo next month. San Diego Comic-Con featured Marvel Studios unveiling its Phase 5 and 6 plans, along with the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On the comics side, new details concerning Christopher Cantwell ending his Iron Man run, Jason Aaron and Bryan Hitch's Avengers Assemble Alpha, and the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover Dark Web were announced. However, Marvel saved some of its big news for the Disney-focused D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, where a lineup of panels, stage events, guest appearances, exclusive merchandise, giveaways, and more are planned.

The D23 Expo show floor will include the Marvel Studios Pavilion, where a costume display, exclusive giveaways, a photo activation, and other surprises are in store. The show floor also has the shopDisney booth for exciting Marvel merchandise featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, along with a variety of other products at retailer booths during the show.

The full details of Marvel panels are below.

Marvel DRAW Live!

Friday, September 9, 2–2:30 p.m. PT and Saturday, September 10, 1:30–2 p.m. PT | D23 Expo Live! Stage

Join Brian Crosby, Marvel's Director of Themed Entertainment, for a real-time, step-by-step tutorial session on how to draw some of Marvel's most iconic heroes and villains!

Hall D23 Presentation

Saturday, September 10, 10 a.m. PT | Hall D23

As previously announced, filmmakers, celebrity talent, and surprise guests from Marvel Studios will join Lucasfilm and others onstage in Hall D23 to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles. Going behind the scenes of these studios' highly anticipated films, specials, and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what's in the works.



Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man

Saturday, September 10, 2–3 p.m. PT | Backlot Stage

Celebrate sixty spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962's Amazing Fantasy #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Now, join Marvel's Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND! Tantalizing trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can't-miss panel, so be sure to swing by! Fans attending will also receive a special exclusive giveaway (while supplies last), to be revealed in the coming weeks!

Signings with Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Editor Nick Lowe

Saturday, September 10, 5:30–6:30 p.m. PT | Talent Central

Swing by Talent Central to meet Marvel's Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe for a signing opportunity!