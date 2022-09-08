Wong Dancing To The Sopranos Theme Has She-Hulk Fans Losing It

If you thought Megan Thee Stallion twerking would be the biggest dancing moment on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, then you haven't seen Wong's moves yet. Benedict Wong is the latest guest star to appear on She-Hulk, appearing in two straight episodes as Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme. She-Hulk and Wong team up to stop a magician named Donny Blaze, who unleashes a horde of demons while attempting to prove his worth as a sorcerer. Before that action takes place, however, fans are greeted with an opening scene of Wong kicking back at Kathmandu, Nepal to enjoy a night of watching The Sopranos.

While Wong being a fan of The Sopranos is surprising enough, there is the added bonus of watching him bust a move as The Sopranos' opening theme music plays. Tons of fans can relate to the experience, which has led to them reacting to Wong's dancing on social media. Apparently, lots of fans enjoy The Sopranos music, though a new character named Madisynn spoils some of its key moments for Wong, who is playing catch-up.

In Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The series is directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Coiro and Gao.

