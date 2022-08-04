She-Hulk Gets Her Own Twitter Emojis Ahead of Premiere

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ in two weeks and Marvel fans are eager to see Tatiana Maslany's debut as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. The show follows the titular character as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk. Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen some fun, new content from the show, including a trailer at San Diego Comic-Con and the first look at a scene from the series. Today, the She-Hulk world got a little brighter when Twitter added some fun character emojis.

"#SheHulk emoji szn is here," the official account for She-Hulk shared on Twitter. Other hashtags that show off the emoji include #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw, #Shulkie, #JenWalters, and #JenniferWalters. You can check out the post below:

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that welcomes a host of returning MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Recently, Maslany shared some insight into the dynamic between Walters and her cousin, Bruce Banner.

"They're cousins, obviously. Bruce basically tries to take Jen under his wing and teach her how to be a Hulk, and Jen's like, 'Go away. Stop, I'm not going to be a superhero,'" Maslany explained. "There's an antagonistic thing they have. They love each other very much, and they're actually very close, but this is a bridge too far. She's not interested in this. It was really fun to play that dynamic with Mark."

"Obviously, Jen's consciousness stays the same when she becomes She-Hulk," Maslany continued. "She never loses sense of who she is. But she does occupy two completely different bodies, so that was really fun to me. I'm always curious about identity and perception and aesthetic and all of that."

Maslany also recently spoke with Empire about She-Hulk and teased what fans can expect from seeing the show.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany explained. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk." She added, "She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal ... When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Thursday, August 18th.