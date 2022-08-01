She-Hulk: First Clip Released by Marvel

Marvel Studios' third live-action streaming releasing arrives later this month. Like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye before it, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the latest of Marvel's legacy projects, as it focuses on a new hero possessing the powers of an original six Avenger. Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters follows in the footsteps of her cousin, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, by transforming into her iteration of Hulk: She-Hulk. Unlike the giant green rage monster that fans are familiar with, She-Hulk aligns more with Smart Hulk from Avengers: Endgame. She has enhanced strength, but she remains the same person she is when she's human-sized.

Ahead of its release, USA TODAY Life has premiered the first official She-Hulk clip.

Hi there 👀 We have an ~EXCLUSIVE~ clip of @disneyplus's @SheHulkOfficial. You know, the 30-something woman, who happens to be a 6-foot-7 muscular green powerhouse and one heck of a lawyer. https://t.co/C3yEo1L3JJ pic.twitter.com/FsZyptDKTd — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) August 1, 2022

This 70-second batch of footage shows Walters and Banner training together in their alter ego forms. Hulk tries teaching She-Hulk some yoga stances, which She-Hulk responds to by impatiently excelling.

"So I'm clearly nailing it at all of these things," She-Hulk says. "When am I ever going to use this as a lawyer?"

"Jen, when you have powers like this, it's like putting a target on your back and the backs of everybody you care about," Hulk responds.

When She-Hulk walks away frustrated, Hulk mentions that there are some pros to their gamma-radiated condition. "All buzz, no barf," Hulk explains to She-Hulk regarding how they metabolize alcohol.

Last month, Maslany shined some light on the dynamic between Walters and Banner. Just as this clip shows, Maslany said her character has some pushback on becoming a Hulk.

"They're cousins, obviously. Bruce basically tries to take Jen under his wing and teach her how to be a Hulk, and Jen's like, 'Go away. Stop, I'm not going to be a superhero,'" Maslany said. "There's an antagonistic thing they have. They love each other very much, and they're actually very close, but this is a bridge too far. She's not interested in this. It was really fun to play that dynamic with Mark.

"Obviously, Jen's consciousness stays the same when she becomes She-Hulk," Maslany continued. "She never loses sense of who she is. But she does occupy two completely different bodies, so that was really fun to me. I'm always curious about identity and perception and aesthetic and all of that."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law begins streaming on Wednesday, August 17, exclusively on Disney+.