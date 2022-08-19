She-Hulk Head Writer Teases Hero's Future in Upcoming Marvel Movies

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, bringing a unique heroine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). With a fan-favorite solo tenure in the comics, as well as breakout moments as a member of the Fantastic Four and the Avengers, there's definitely been a lot of curiosity about what her long-term future in the MCU will look like. Mark Ruffalo, who plays Jen's onscreen cousin Bruce Banner / Hulk, recently argued that there won't be another Avengers movie without her being included — a sentiment echoed by the series' head writer, Jessica Gao. In a recent interview with Deadline's Hero Nation Podcast, Gao addressed how the possibility of Jen joining Earth's mightiest heroes may or may not already be joked about on the show, and said she'd be "shocked" if Jen didn't ultimately end up there.

"One of the things that happen in She-Hulk is... there are all these things that are said, some of which are germane to her living in that world and these would be things that are said," Gao revealed. "But there's that scene outside the prison where she goes to see Abomination and the report's like 'we heard she's been rejected from the Avengers.'"

"I would be shocked if they didn't start putting her in the movies, especially the group team-up movies," Gao added.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

