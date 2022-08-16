Marvel's Mark Ruffalo Says Next Avengers Won't Happen Without She-Hulk

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo says that there won't be another Avengers without She-Hulk. Both he and Tatiana Maslany sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the show. There was some playful banter about who is stronger. But, the She-Hulk star had the last laugh before her co-star said she would be a part of the Marvel team-up at some point. For a decade, people have gotten used to Ruffalo as the big green Avenger. But, now they're going to have to make room for Maslany's lawyer as well. This admission might not be an official Marvel reveal, but it does follow some sound logic. MCU fans have been wondering where their favorite heroes from these Disney+ movies will end up next. She-Hulk seems like a lock to be a part of whatever struggle makes itself known next. Whether that be the Thunderbolts or Kang the Conqueror. For the first time since Avengers: Endgame, things are looking clear for the MCU at large. To hear Ruffalo tell it, there are some big things in Jennifer Walters' future.

"All right, you can have a year. No, she's in now, there's not going to be another Avengers without her," Ruffalo said, surprising Maslany, before the actor added, "That's what I'm hearing."

In a recent sit-down with Comicbook.com, the She-Hulk actress seemed petrified of the idea of leading the Avengers. She's pretty new on the job, so that impulse is understandable.

"That's so scary to me," Maslany told us during the interview. "But also like, yeah, there's so many actors in this universe that I have always wanted to work with ad if we get to be superhero goofs together, that would be amazing."

In addition, Maslany says that she thinks Walters might be a bad fit to lead an outfit like that. It's pretty early in her superhero tenure, so it's not like she's seen some fo the wars that other heroes like her cousin have.

"I was just thinking that I think she would really be terrible at it. Like there's a part of her that could definitely put people in their place, but she's also like self deprecating in a way that I don't see her being like, 'Let's go!'" the actor continued. "You know what I mean? Like, there's some stuff later on in the season where we see her kind of honing her superheroness and she sort of does it in a way that's a bit clownish and I kind of love that about her."

