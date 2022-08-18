She-Hulk Premiere Teases What Iron Man and Hulk Did During The Blip





She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just revealed what Tony Stark and Bruce Banner were doing during the Blip. In the first episode of the Disney+ series, Jennifer Walters asks her cousin how he had a "Gamma Lab" in Mexico where he figured out how to turn himself back into his human form. Hulk explains that Iron Man built this lab and it was on loan until they faced Thanos. From there, the two "Science Bros" experimented on his blood and Stark did a lot of complaining about Captain America. This is completely understandable after seeing their reunion in Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, it looks like Banner is still not over the loss of his friends and has retreated back to his lab because of the car accident that gave Jen her powers and broke his inhibitor. He tried to give She-Hulk the crash course in superheroing, but it doesn't seem like she has any interest in that lifestyle. After that little stunt in the courtroom at the end of Episode 1, maybe that's poised to change as the series goes on.

Before the show premiered, there's been a lot of talk about the idea that there's too much Marvel content to absorb. As you can see from the first episode of She-Hulk, the connective tissue is starting to fill-in. However, that isn't going to stop skeptics and critics alike from wondering where the tipping point exists for casual viewers. Ruffalo told Metro that the idea doesn't exactly keep him up at night.

"It's not something I worry about. I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along," he admitted. "But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness. Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material. If you watch a Star Wars, you're pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time."

Here's how Marvel describes the latest Disney+ series: "Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

