New She-Hulk Clip Shows Hulk Testing Jen's Superpowers

As we've seen from Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner in some of his latest live-action appearances, it may take a little convincing to coax the Incredible Hulk out of his shell. As it turns out, the same rings true for his cousin Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). In a new clip released by Marvel Studios on the eve of the Disney+ debut of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Walters seeks out help from her cousin in hopes of controlling her "hulking" abilities.

In the clip, Banner throws Walters in a cube specifically design to induce panic and anxiety in hopes of causing Walters to get angry and turn to her heroic alter ego.

"That's so scary to me," Maslany previously told ComicBook.com of her character becoming an Avenger. "But also like, yeah, there's so many actors in this universe that I have always wanted to work with ad if we get to be superhero goofs together, that would be amazing."

"I was just thinking that I think she would really be terrible at it. Like there's a part of her that could definitely put people in their place, but she's also like self deprecating in a way that I don't see her being like, 'Let's go!'" the actor added. "You know what I mean? Like, there's some stuff later on in the season where we see her kind of honing her superheroness and she sort of does it in a way that's a bit clownish and I kind of love that about her."

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming August 18 on Disney+, with new episodes premiering on Thursdays.

