How She-Hulk's Disney+ Origin Differs From the Comics

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally arrived, officially bringing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She-Hulk is a character who has had a unique and beloved tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics, one that began with her very specific origin story in 1980's Savage She-Hulk #1. While bringing Jennifer's world into live-action, the series decided to take some liberties with how she initially gets her powers — and here's what you need to know about that change. Spoilers for the series premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!

In a flashback early on in the episode, the audience is introduced to Jen's dynamic with her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk, as they're on a drive in a car together. As the two bicker over whether or not Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans) died a virgin, they are surprised by the arrival of a spaceship on the road, which sends Jen's car tumbling into a ditch. Jen makes it out of the wreckage but is clearly injured and bleeding, something that gets complicated once she rescues Bruce from his side of the car. Bruce's blood from his wound mixes with Jen's open wound, accidentally exposing her to his gamma-radiated blood and turning her into the She-Hulk.

This varies wildly from the events of Savage She-Hulk #1, which show Bruce visiting Jen in the hopes of telling her about his superpowers. Unfortunately, their meeting is interrupted by a group of mobsters working for Nicholas Trask, who was hoping to attack Jen in a revenge plot. Jen gets shot in the crossfire, and Bruce ends up being the only one who can give her a blood transfusion — even though he recognizes that doing so could expose her to the gamma radiation. Jen then wakes up, transforms into the She-Hulk, and decides to go after Trask and his men.

While She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's take on Jen's origin is decidedly different, it's one that adds an interesting component to her hero's journey. For one thing, making Jen getting powers entirely accidental ends up strengthening the bond between her and Bruce, as opposed to him having direct control over the blood transfusion. It also simultaneously raises the question of who — or what — is in the spaceship that ran Jen's car off the road.

