She-Hulk Star Josh Segarra Reveals What He Wants Next for Pug in the MCU

Josh Segarra is one of the few actors to appear in both Marvel and DC projects. He cut his comic book teeth on The CW's Arrow as the villainous Prometheus and soon, he'll officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese. During the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Pug works closely alongside Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters and if we know anything about the MCU, it's that the character won't be done there.

When it comes to Pug's MCU future, Segarra tells ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson that he'd love to see a comic-accurate origin story play out with Spider-Man.

"I love that you said that because Pug is paying his way through law school as a bouncer and he gets jumped one night. Spider-Man jumps in and saves him and he [Pug] decides to dedicate his life to protecting superheroes. I love that. I would love to play that out one day," the actor says.

He adds, "I hope we get to see that but if that doesn't happen, don't worry. It's inside of me already because I was reading everything I could. I got my hands on everything I could because to me, this is what it's about. I get to take this guy that's on the page and I get to bring him to life and I hope that people dig it."

Watch our full interview with the actor above.

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming August 18 on Disney+, with new episodes premiering on Thursdays.

