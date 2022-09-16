She-Hulk: New Character Posters Showcase Mallory Book and Luke Jacobson

The fourth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, "Is This Not Real Magic?," gave fans a little glimpse at Hamilton alum Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, but this week she finally got the chance to shine in the fifth episode, "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans." In the episode, Mallory represents Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) when Titania (Jameela Jamil) sues her for using the name She-Hulk. The episode also featured the debut of Griffin Matthews as Luke Jacobson, the fashion designer who is about to upgrade Jen's wardrobe. Today, Marvel released new posters for both of the fifth episode's standout characters.

"Meet Mallory Book aka top lawyer at GLK&H aka impeccably dressed attorney aka Jen Walters' new ...friend? Episode Five of Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Marvel wrote on Instagram. "Meet Luke Jacobson aka Super Hero fashion genius aka that's right GENIUS aka appointments only. Episode Five of Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Marvel captioned the second post. You can check out the character posters below:

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that features the return of some MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, and Jon Bass. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"It is a tricky balance, balancing the comedy and the action and the Marvel of it all, but what's nice is I've been on this journey, this 10-year Marvel journey of the first couple of phases of the MCU as a fan," Gao told ComicBook.com during an interview at San Diego Comic-Con. "I watched every movie in the theater, so it wasn't like I had to play catch up when I first started, and what's really, really exciting is having been through that long journey, seen every iteration, every genre that they've played with to then be able to go, 'I wonder what else I can explore. What haven't they hit before and what's in my wheelhouse that nobody else has done in the MCU?"

She-Hulk is expected to include some unexpected cameos from across the Marvel canon, which has led to a lot of theories from fans. One longstanding rumor teases the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones. In the third episode, the show featured a hilarious cameo from Megan Thee Stallion. In a recent interview with Variety, the cast and crew of She-Hulk revealed how Megan's cameo came to be, and head writer Jessica Gao shared that they originally had a weeks-long debate about which celebrity should be featured in the story.

The first five episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing on Thursdays.