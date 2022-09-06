She-Hulk Star Calls Megan Thee Stallion Cameo "The Highlight of My Life"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been exceeding fans' expectations at every turn, delivering some hilarious and surprisingly heartfelt additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That included a truly epic and surprising cameo in the show's third episode, with rapper and pop culture icon Megan Thee Stallion appearing as herself, in a storyline where a shape-shifting New Asgardian light elf is catfishing someone as her. By the end of the episode, the real Megan appeared and even hired Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. The pair then twerked together, a moment that is already breaking the Internet in so many ways.

In a recent interview with Variety, the cast and crew of She-Hulk revealed how Megan's cameo came to be, with head writer Jessica Gao revealing that they originally had a weeks-long debate about which celebrity should cameo in the storyline.

"There was a big, varied list of different people that constantly changed," Gao explained. "And the type of celebrity really ebbed and flowed, too, depending on what kind of jokes we wanted to make."

The suggestion to feature Megan actually came from Titania actress Jameela Jamil, who had worked alongside Megan in HBO Max's Legendary.

"[Megan] really fit into the whole ethos of what we're doing with the show," director Kat Coiro revealed. "She's a really powerful, larger-than-life person, and we love the idea of She-Hulk looking up to her."

"I probably was pretty close to tears with excitement," Maslany says about how she felt when Gao delivered her the news. "I'm such a big fan of hers."

"It wasn't just like she was a fan because she was about to meet [Megan]," Gao explained. "She was a fan fan."

When it came to the dancing scene itself, Maslany called the experience "the highlight of my life."

"That was like the highlight of my life," Maslany revealed. "When Jess was like, 'We're writing you a scene where you're dancing with her,' I basically died. Like, I fell off the planet. I fixated on that moment for two weeks, and I couldn't talk to her. I didn't know how to be around her."

"We all discovered that not only is Tatiana a huge Megan fan, but she's an amazing twerker and dancer," Coiro explained. "It might be a CGI character, but that is all Tatiana in that moment."

"We really just let them dance," Coiro continued. "We played the song, and we put a few cameras on them. I had to keep telling the camera operators to go down. They were being very respectful. And I said, 'Guys, you gotta point the camera down.'"

"As soon as the song played, you just have to go. I've been prepping for that my whole life. She was amazing."

