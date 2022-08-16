She-Hulk Showrunner Reacts to Post-Credits Captain America Reveal

The series premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a post-credits scene that changed a lot about what audiences thought they knew about Captain America, with creator Jessica Gao revealing that the inclusion of this detail is something she’s happy to leave behind as a legacy. While the debut of the series itself was exciting enough, Gao pointed out how proud she was that she could use the Jennifer Walters-focused storyline to address a question that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been debating for years, with even Chris Evans himself having addressed the issue. The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.

“First and foremost [I’m excited for] the tag at the end of the first episode,” Gao shared with ComicBook.com at the series’ premiere event. “We answer a very definitive question in the MCU, and the way that She-Hulk responds – or the way that Jen responds to the answer: I hope that’s my lasting legacy in life.”

As Phase Zero host Jenna Anderson quickly confirmed for Gao, Episode 1 post-credits tag is, indeed, “an amazing scene.”

Obviously, we won’t be dropping any spoilers here, but several ComicBook.com staff members have seen the first episodes of She-Hulk and the verdict is unanimous: fans absolutely need to stick around until the end of each episode, because in Episode 1 alone She-Hulk, is very much going to settle one of the more heated debates in the MCU since Phase One began.

In his initial reaction to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, ComicBook Nation podcast host Kofi Outlaw applauded She-Hulk for feeling like an actual weekly TV series – one that has been smartly designed by Gao and company to definitely set social media on fire and catapult trending topics to the top, each and every week.

What Jessica Gao is teasing is just one of the many moments that She-Hulk pulls together a female-led character story, legal comedy procedural flavor, a showcase of all kinds of deeper MCU lore handled in a fun, irreverent way, and some totally “just for fun” and/or “WTF” flares around the edges, for good measure.

In the series, Jennifer Walters navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th. It will be nine episodes long.