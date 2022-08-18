She-Hulk Star Had Been "Wary" of Joining the MCU

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+, and it's already looking like star Tatiana Maslany is about to have her career catapulted to a whole new level of fame and acclaim. However, the fame that's about to come Maslany's way is not necessarily something she's been chasing – possibly quite the opposite. In a new interview about her She-Hulk debut, Tatiana Maslany admits that she was "wary" of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other big franchises before She-Hulk came along:

"I had always been wary of entering this universe or doing anything of this scale," Maslany told Elle. "There's a part of me that always feels a bit more comfortable in a smaller piece. Just something that I can guarantee will be focused on character, guarantee will be collaborative."

While she makes it sound like she's an indie actress, Tatiana Maslany has actually been breaking down the doors of Comic-Cons since the 2010s when she was (literally) a one-woman show, playing various clones in the Emmy-winning sci-fi-thriller series, Orphan Black. Orphan Black was definitely a smaller-end production that aired BBC America; since it ended (2013-2017), Maslany has stayed under the radar for the most part, doing prestige series like HBO's Perry Mason reboot, animated series (The Harper House, Tales of Arcadia), and the obligatory Orphan Black revival, via podcast series.

That's all to say: it's understandable that the prospect of putting on a motion-capture suit for super heroics in between juggling legal comedy would be daunting enough. Doing it on the stage of the biggest franchise in entertainment is a whole other thing – and Maslany knows it:

"I don't know that I was like, 'I can take everything that comes with this,' but I definitely was like, 'This work will be interesting enough to me to warrant a little bit of a shift in my life if that's what happens. And if not, great.'"

Ultimately, it's to the credit of She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao and the rest of the creative team that they were able to lure Tatiana Maslany into doing something she'd been presumably dodging for some time:

"It just spoke to me in a way that I was like, 'I don't know that I can do this,'" Maslany added. "And that's exciting to me."

Well, hopefully the Maslany still feels that level of interest and pride in doing the work of making She-Hulk, because that shift in lifestyle is definitely coming here way...

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.