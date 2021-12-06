She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Reveals If Her Marvel Character Is All CGI

She-Hulk joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year with the television series of the same name set to make its debut on Disney+. There haven’t been too many details about the upcoming series, but it will follow Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a New York City lawyer whose life is altered when she gets in an accident that leads her to getting a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner—who just so happens to also be the Hulk. This gives Jennifer her own Hulk powers, completely with green transformation and according to Maslany, that transformation is all courtesy CGI.

Speaking with the Scott Hasn’t Seen podcast (via The Direct), Maslany revealed that when Jennifer goes green in the series, it’s all CG, something that is in keeping with Marvel’s approach to Mark Ruffalo’s transformation into the Hulk in the rest of the MCU.

“It’s all CG… I’m in mo-cap the whole time. I’m on platforms with mo-cap where I have a little head on the top of my head…” Maslany said.

She-Hulk is set to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2022. In addition to Maslany, the series will star Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Anais Almonte, and Renee Elise Goldsberry in currently unknown roles. The ten-episode series is being shown by Jessica Gao and directors will include Kat Coiro and Any Valia. Fans got their first look at She-Hulk during Disney+ Day back in November and the series is one of a few that will arrive on Disney+ next year, alongside Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel.

“Some characters we’ve announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show and then they’ll go into the movies but the MCU will now go back and forth,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed back in 2019.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

