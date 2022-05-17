She-Hulk Trailer Unveils First Look at Frog-Man

✖

The first trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, showing off an extended look at the character's debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along with revealing the full look at the eponymous Avenger, the trailer also confirms that Frog-Man, or a character similar enough, will also be appearing.

Towards the end of the teaser, a series of surprise characters make an appearance, including a man dressed in a frog suit. This is likely Frog-Man, with an outside shot of being Leap-Frog, another lesser-known frog-based character in the Marvel family. Either way, both characters are members of the Patilio family, with Leap-Frog being family patriarch Vincent, creating a frog suit for nefarious purposes. His son Eugene then revamped the suit and used it for good, naming himself Frog-Man.

"I never choose a project based on genre. And I actually don't think very much about genre, I think about character," She-Hulk helmer Kat Coiro told The Wrap in an interview earlier this year. "And I think about the emotional lives of the characters and, you know, can I bring something? Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that is what I love to watch. And it's what I love to work with."

"And so when I stepped into, you know, the Marvel playground," Coiro continued. "The cool thing about Marvel is that it is an ever-evolving universe and you have straight dramas, and you have very comedic films, and we are in that world where we're definitely playing with a more comedic world, but it also is still part of Marvel land."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits Disney+ on August 17th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

