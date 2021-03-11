Marvel's She-Hulk: New Working Title Revealed

✖

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially in full swing, and it's bringing a swath of beloved characters and teams into the superhero franchise. Among those is She-Hulk, a Disney+ exclusive series that will serve as the live-action debut of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). With Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently hinting that the series could begin production soon, fans are looking forward to any and all details tied to the series. Thanks to a new update from Production Weekly, we now know another aspect of the series -- its second working title, "Clover." Based on their newest listing, it seems like the series will be using both "Clover" and the previously-revealed "Libra" as working titles when production begins in Atlanta.

While there's no indication exactly why "Clover" was chosen as a working title, it does take a self-aware approach to She-Hulk's green aesthetic, as clovers are traditionally a green herb found throughout nature. Granted, the working titles have little-to-no bearing on the series itself, and are largely used to handle production logistics, but it still serves as a fun nod either way.

She-Hulk will follow Jennifer Walters' journey as a New York City lawyer, whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the series, and Tim Robinson will be returning to his The Incredible Hulk role as Abomination. Ginger Gonzaga has been cast in a currently-unknown role. The series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty. Directors on the series will include Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, A.P. Bio).

