Marvel's She-Hulk Working Title Revealed

Marvel's Phase 4 has quite a lot for fans to be excited about, as an ever-growing number of movies and television shows are set to be released in the coming years. One of the most highly-anticipated projects on that radar is She-Hulk, a Disney+ original series that will officially bring Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reports have indicated that the series could start production in the coming months, and now we might have a new detail surrounding that. According to a new listing from Production Weekly, She-Hulk will be operating under a working title of "Libra", something that is pretty fitting for the series itself, given Jennifer Walters' occupation. The Libra zodiac sign is traditionally rendered with a pair of scales, a symbol that is also associated with the world of law.

In the comics, She-Hulk is often portrayed as a woman who operates as both a superhero and a lawyer, even defending her fellow superheroes as clients. While working titles don't necessarily provide the biggest indication of the plot of a series, the homage to Jennifer's profession is definitely delightful nonetheless.

She-Hulk has been at the center of quite a bit of speculation in recent months, especially when it comes to the casting of its titular character. Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany was announced to be cast in the role in September, but the actress proceeded to deny those reports a month after. Granted, Maslany would be far from the first actor to deny rumors that they've been cast in an MCU project, but fans have still been curious nonetheless.

She-Hulk will be showrun by Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao. The series will be just one of several Marvel series that are planned for Disney+, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight.

