She-Hulk's Josh Segarra Was Not a Sneakerhead Before Episode 5

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been an absolute hit for Marvel Studios and the Disney+ streaming service, and it's all due to the fantastic performances in the series. Tatiana Maslany leads the series as the titular character and shines when she plays off of her co-stars Ginger Gonzaga and Josh Segarra. Gonzaga plays Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk's paralegal Nikki Ramos while Segarra plays a lawyer at the same law firm named Pug. Pug and Ramos go on a mission to find the former a pair of rare Iron Man sneakers which winds up leading She-Hulk to her super suit. While sitting down with ComicBook.con's Jenna Anderson, the actor revealed that he wasn't as big of a sneakerhead as his character.

"I'll be honest with you. I'm not a sneakerhead. I've got friends that are sneakerheads and I'll watch some Complex episodes. And I love watching folks' collection, but I'm a collector," Segarra told us. "So my sneaker collection is about eight shoes or 10 shoes, all the shoes that I wanted as a kid, when I had enough ... I was able to buy it now and I wear them. I've got some Penny Hardaways that I like wearing. I've got a couple Jordans, so that's where we align. But my most important collections are like my resting action figures, my She-Hulk action figures. I've got cool artwork on the wall that I love."

The series is expected to reintroduce us to Daredevil in the next episode and he looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming exclusively on Disney+!

