Here’s a Rare Chance to Save Big on High-End Figures and Collectibles

Deals on high-end statues from the likes of Hot Toys and Prime 1 Studio do not come around often, but Black Friday is a rare exception. If you're a collector, or you want to splurge on gift for someone that appreciates these masterpieces, now is definitely the time.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

The sale comes from Sideshow Collectibles, who have launched a Black Friday sale that discounts around 100 figures and statues by as much as $250. You can shop the entire sale here, but keep in mind that quantities on these might be extremely limited (also, make sure to apply the discount code listed on each item). Here are a few standout deals from the lineup to get you started:

• Alien Warrior Blue Life-Size Bust — $200.20 off

• C-3PO Legendary Scale Figure — $250 off

• Prime 1 Studio Harley Quinn Statue — $83.70 off

• Supergirl Premium Format Figure — $65 off

• Hot Toys First Order Stormtoopers Set — $128.70 off

• Hot Toys Captain Phasma Figure — $50 off

Head on over to Sideshow Collectibles to check out all of the items on sale. As expensive as stuff like thatt Alien Warrior life-size bust is, odds are they will sell out quickly.