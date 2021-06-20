Silk TV Series Reportedly Scores Watchmen Producer as Showrunner

✖

The world of live-action Marvel Comics adaptations is continuing to evolve on an almost daily basis, both thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and to Sony's ever-evolving take on the Spider-Man characters. Among them is a Silk television series, which was announced last year to be debuting on Amazon Prime. Since then, details surrounding the series have been somewhat scattered — but now we have a major update. Over the weekend, a report revealed that Watchmen executive producer Tom Spezialy had signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios, which would include him serving as executive producer and showrunner on Silk, alongside previously-announced executive producer and writer Lauren Moon.

In addition to Watchmen, Spezialy's work includes co-creating Ash vs Evil Dead, and executive producing The Leftovers, Desperate Housewives, Dead Like Me, and Reaper.

Previous reports had indicated that The Walking Dead and Jupiter's Legacy's Sang Kyu Kim would be showrunning the series. It is unclear at this point if she will still have a role on the production. A report from earlier this year indicated that the series could begin filming in August.

The series would follow fan-favorite Marvel Comics character Cindy Moon, who has previously been described in casting descriptions for the series as a Korean-American between 19 and 29 years old who is a kid from Queens who is on her own for the first time. Although she’s a total beginner in law enforcement and fighting crime, she is said to love the feeling of beating up criminals to let her frustrations out, and has an affinity for ‘80s and ‘90s pop culture. She also struggles with her identity and heritage, but she tries to focus on her family, friends, and relationships.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller will serve as producers, as part of their overall deal to develop Spider-Man-themed TV shows for Sony.

“We are so grateful to everyone at Sony Pictures Television for choosing to partner with us and expand our enduring relationship with the studio,” Lord and Miller said in a statement when that deal was first announced. “Together we aim to make groundbreaking work of the highest quality and integrity, and to place that work in convenient proximity to your eyeballs and earholes, wherever you may be.”

What do you think of the Silk series landing a new showrunner? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline