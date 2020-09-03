Silk Live-Action TV Series Is Being Developed at Sony Pictures TV

✖

It seems like Sony has found its next hero, and the studio wants to bring Silk to the small screen this time! A new report from Variety reports Sony Pictures TV is working on a live-action television show centered around Silk. Currently, the show appears to be early in development, but it has nabbed Phil Lord and Chris Miller as executive producers.

According to the new report, Sony is developing the live-action series with Lauren Moon in talks to write to show. The writer is best known for her work on Good Trouble as well as Atypical. She is also Korean-America like Silk, so fans believe Moon could give better insight into the star's multicultural upbringing.

As mentioned, Lord and Miller are set to be executive producers under their shared production banner. They will join Amy Pascal in overseeing the project as Sony Pictures Television also lends its production assistance. At this time, no network or service is attached to the show, but Variety reports that Amazon is interested in hosting Sony's line-up of Marvel TV shows.

This is not the first time Silk has come up in headlines with the trades. Back in 2018, it was said Sony Pictures was developing a live-action film starring Silk. The heroine was also tied to a possible Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse spinoff starring female leads. These characters would have included Silk, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Women. However, no further info was ever given on this projects.

As you can imagine, fans are interested in this project, and much of that hype is thanks to Silk herself. The character has become a popular young adult heroine in the same vein as Ms. Marvel and Squirrel Girl. Thee character, who also goes by her real name Cindy Moon, is a classmate of Peter Parker. She was first introduced to readers back in 2014, and her origin story saw her get bitten by a different radioactive spider than Peter. She was given supernatural powers such was super-speed and an advanced spider sense. Following her debut, Silk has become a favorite character with younger readers, so here's to hoping this live-action project pans out!

What do you make of this new development? Do you think Silk is ready for the small screen?