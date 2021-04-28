Silk: Sony's Spider-Man TV Spinoff to Reportedly Begin Filming in August

✖

Between the main Spider-Man series and spinoffs like Venom and Morbius, Sony's live-action take on the Marvel Comics universe has continued to grow. Last year, it was confirmed that Silk would join that list, with a live-action television series that could reportedly end up on Amazon Prime. Since then, details surrounding the series have been relatively few and far between — but it looks like we might have a major bit of forward momentum. According to a new report from Discussing Film, Silk is looking to begin filming in late August, and would theoretically wrap production in "early 2022."

The series would follow fan-favorite Marvel Comics character Cindy Moon, who has previously been described for the series as a Korean-American between 19 and 29 years old who is a kid from Queens who is on her own for the first time. Although she’s a total beginner in law enforcement and fighting crime, she is said to love the feeling of beating up criminals to let her frustrations out, and has an affinity for ‘80s and ‘90s pop culture. She also struggles with her identity and heritage, but she tries to focus on her family, friends, and relationships.

Sang Kyu Kim (The Walking Dead, Jupiter's Legacy) is expected to serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series. No casting has been announced, although a report from last month indicated that producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller had met with Adeline Rudolph, who previously appeared on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and currently stars as Minerva Marble on The CW's Riverdale.

The show will be part of Lord and Miller's overall deal to develop Spider-Man-themed TV shows, after the pair worked on the Oscar-winning smash hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as well asits upcoming sequel.

“We are so grateful to everyone at Sony Pictures Television for choosing to partner with us and expand our enduring relationship with the studio,” Lord and Miller said in a statement when that deal was first announced. “Together we aim to make groundbreaking work of the highest quality and integrity, and to place that work in convenient proximity to your eyeballs and earholes, wherever you may be.”

What do you think of the latest updates surrounding the Silk series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Silk does not currently have a release date, but keep an eye on ComicBook.com for any additional updates!