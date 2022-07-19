Sony Delays the Release of Another Marvel Movie

One of Sony Pictures' upcoming Marvel movies was just hit with a sizeable delay. Sony's Spider-Man Universe has slowly been growing in size, thanks to tentpoles like Venom and Morbius to go along with its Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy. This is why the movie studio has planted its flag on a number of future release dates, possibly for a third movie in the Venom franchise and the additions of Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter. One of Sony's Marvel movies originally slated for a fall 2023 release is now set to be released in the summer of 2024.

An untitled Sony/Marvel Universe picture that was scheduled for October 6, 2023, is being moved to June 7, 2024. That's a difference of eight months, which may not matter in the grand scheme of things, especially since the project hasn't officially been announced. The Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson also had its release date changed, moving from April 7, 2023 to the now-open October 6, 2023. The film will follow the origin story of its titular character (played by Dakota Johnson), a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. Production on the film recently began, with set photos seemingly hinting at sequences set in the early-2000s.

The Madame Web film will be directed by Jessica Jones alum S.J. Clarkson, and will also star Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott. The movie has been in the works since 2019, with Morbius writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama penning the script.

It was just last month that Sony removed an untitled Spider-Man spinoff from its 2023 calendar, leaving the date open for Warner Bros.' The Flash. When the date was originally announced in the fall of 2021, some had speculated that it would be Sony and Marvel's collaboration on a Spider-Man 4, but that does not seem to be the case given the lack of updates around that film. So, it seems as if Sony decided to drop the release date altogether, as opposed to having another movie (Marvel-related or otherwise) open up against Warner Bros.' long-gestating adaptation of DC's The Flash movie.

Next up for Sony Pictures is Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, on January 13, 2023.