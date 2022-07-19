Sony's Spider-Man Spinoff Madame Web Delays Release Date

Sony's Madame Web movie will be taking a little while longer to swing into theaters. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the upcoming movie has delayed its release date, and will now be opening in theaters on Friday, October 6th, 2023, as opposed to its previously-planned date of April 7, 2023. The film will follow the origin story of its titular character (played by Dakota Johnson), a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. Production on the film recently began, with set photos seemingly hinting at sequences set in the early-2000s.

The Madame Web film will be directed by Jessica Jones alum S.J. Clarkson, and will also star Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott. The movie has been in the works since 2019, with Morbius writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama penning the script.

It is unclear at this point if Johnson is playing the original character, Cassandra Webb, or her successor, a young woman named Julia Carpenter. Just before Cassandra died in the comics, Julia was bestowed with her powers and her blindness, and utilized them to help other Spider-related heroes.

"I've been ordering a bunch of comic books," Sweeney explained in a recent interview with Variety. "There's a lot to learn. I've always been a really big fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I've grown up watching them all and I've been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing."

The project is one of several Sony Marvel movies in the works, alongside Kraven the Hunter, El Muerto, Venom 3, and additional MCU-set movies centered around Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

"Then there are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe," Rothman said of Sony's Marvel plans (via Deadline). "That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone."

Are you excited for Sony's Madame Web movie? What do you think of this release date change? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!