Spider-Man 4 Speculated to Be Sony Marvel Movie Dated for 2023

Marvel fans think that Spider-Man 4 is one of the mystery movies that Sony put onto its slate this week. News of the two unannounced 2023 films surfaced recently, and the Internet got to quick work pondering which characters we would be seeing on the big screen. It makes sense that Sony would want to keep what’s coming down the pipe a secret. Spider-Man: No Way Home is merely 6 weeks away. There are some massive revelations waiting in that movie for fans across the globe. (They’ve even begun hinting at that Sinister Six roster with some recent media interviews.) But, there’s no way of knowing for sure. Tom Holland is very popular as the character, and although this might be the end of the Homecoming trilogy, there’s more story to be told with Peter Parker. (Some fans want all of the Peters to get their closure in separate movies too.) Fans have been dreaming of some storylines like him fighting Venom or a live-action Spider-Verse. It would seem as though they’re about to get their wish in a real way. All of that would require another standalone Spider-Man film beyond No Way Home.

In an interview with EW last week, Holland described how this upcoming MCU adventure had an air of finality surrounding it. The actor said that everyone involved was treating it like an end of a franchise.

“We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” Holland explained. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

Do you think Spider-Man 4 is coming in 2023? Let us know down in the comments!

i’m betting on June 23 being Spider-Man 4 and October 6 being Venom 3 https://t.co/nq4Apdrw3L — Luke (@qLxke_) October 22, 2021

One of them is definitely Spider-Man 4 https://t.co/Me9jdmMa2g — Protocol 36 🇵🇸 (@protocol_36) October 22, 2021

One of these is Spider-Man 4 it’s true! https://t.co/1Rm2RDIU9S — lieke 🪩 (@niallstomdaya) October 23, 2021

Spider-Man 4 is trending. There was a cancelled Spider-Man 4 game. pic.twitter.com/F713TqJtqF — The Mushroom Kingdom Castle 🍄 (@TheCastleOfMush) October 23, 2021

