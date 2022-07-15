Sony Removes Untitled Spider-Man Spinoff From 2023 Calendar, Leaving the Date for The Flash

Sony's Spider-Man Universe is trucking along at a unique speed, giving an eclectic group of characters within their cinematic universe various live-action films. As new projects within the franchise have gotten greenlit, the release strategy for the films have undergone some changes — and it looks like the latest one has arrived. According to a new report from @ERCboxoffice, a previously-scheduled "Untitled Sony/Marvel Universe film" has now been removed from its previously-claimed date of June 23, 2023. If a film had debuted on that date, it would have premiered alongside Warner Bros.' long-gestating adaptation of DC's The Flash movie.

UNTITLED SONY/MARVEL UNIVERSE film set to go up against THE FLASH on June 23, 2023 has been removed from the release calendar.



Your move, WB. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) July 15, 2022

Given the immediate future of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, this update is somewhat of a peculiar one, as there had not been a movie confirmed for that June 2023 release date. When the date was originally announced in the fall of 2021, some had speculated that it would be Sony and Marvel's collaboration on a Spider-Man 4, but that does not seem to be the case given the lack of updates around that film. Plus, the studio already has a Spider-Man related movie, Madame Web, already set to debut just two weeks later on July 7, 2023. So, it seems as if Sony decided to drop the release date altogether, as opposed to having another movie (Marvel-related or otherwise) open up against The Flash.

In addition to Madame Web, Sony already has confirmed a January 13, 2023 release date for Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and a January 12, 2024 release date for El Muerto, starring Bad Bunny. The only other project recently confirmed to be in the works for the studio is a third Venom movie, which will be co-written by franchise star Tom Hardy.

"I would say there's so many things that we're going to be able to explore," producer Amy Pascal previously told Fandango. "but what we always have to do before we decide who the villain is going to be and what Spidey goes up against is what is the story we're telling about? You know? What's the Peter Parker story we're telling? What's the Miles Morales story that we're telling? But we always have to start with that. The good thing about these movies is as big as the canvas they take place on can be, they are always just stories about a kid."

What do you think of Sony's latest Marvel release date change? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!