Comcast’s Spider-Man: Far From Home Description Hilariously Weighs in on Sony and Disney Deal

Now matter how hard it tries, Comcast simply can’t find itself not thinking about the Sony and Disney Spider-Man deal. The massive telecommunications company updated it’s on-demand listing for Spider-Man:Far From Home again, apparently throwing shade at the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for complaining so much after the initial deal was canceled. While scrolling through the channels tonight, one ComicBook.com staffer noticed the program title has been updated to read, “Anything’s possible if you complain enough.”

Don’t believe us? Check out the snapshot of Comcast’s Xfinity menu guide below. Right after the new deal between Sony and Disney was announced, Comcast updated the listing at the time to read “At least he’s not far from Marvel anymore.” Comcast hasn’t shied away from pop culture references, having both recently had “fun” descriptions for both Avengers: Endgame and Dark Phoenix.

The new deal allows Marvel Studios to create a Spider-Man 3 to follow up on the massive cliffhanger of Spider-Man: Far From Home. On top of that, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will be allowed to appear in one other MCU movie that has yet to be announced. As one might expect, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was pretty excited to be able to continue using the character.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Spider-Man 3 is expected to hit theaters July 16, 2021. Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available digitally and on physical home media wherever movies are sold.

Other upcoming MCU films include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

