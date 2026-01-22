7 Most Powerful Future Versions of Marvel Heroes, Ranked

In Marvel Comics, the future is ever-changing, with infinite possible timelines across the multiverse that reveal potential fates for popular heroes. Influenced by the choices characters make in the present, these timelines and their inhabitants vary drastically. Some futures are peaceful utopias while others are lifeless wastelands. Still, with decades more experience and time to accumulate power, many future versions of Marvel heroes have become unstoppable forces of nature. Some of these heroes fell and became corrupted by their newfound power. In contrast, others maintained their morality and used their newfound wisdom and abilities to become universal and multiversal guardians of order.

In the modern day, superheroes constantly receive upgrades to make them more effective and powerful protectors of the universe. And by looking into the future, these heroes learn just how much power they have the potential of obtaining over time.

7) Tony Stark, Sorcerer Supreme

For his entire life, Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, has devoted himself to science and the advancement of technology. So, it is a significant departure when he pursues magic. On Earth-39234, Tony manages to convince the world governments to stop using their money to finance wars and, with the help of a few other like-minded individuals, achieves world peace. Afterwards, Tony decides to challenge himself by mastering the mystic arts. Tony quickly takes to the new subject. By the year 2099, Tony becomes the Sorcerer Supreme of not just Earth, but the whole galaxy, surpassing by far Doctor Strange.

6) Cosmic Ghost Rider

Earth-TRN666 is a grim future in which Thanos slaughters the heroes of Earth, leaving only one person capable of defeating him: Cosmic Ghost Rider. Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, sold his soul to Mephisto to gain the Spirit of Vengeance, while also offering himself as Galactus’s new Herald. Possessing the infinite power of two of the strongest beings in the Marvel Multiverse, Cosmic Ghost Rider is a practically unstoppable force of cosmic vengeance. Cosmic Ghost Rider killed Celestials, annihilated countless superheroes across the multiverse, and reduced Thanos to a skeleton. His abilities are so potent that he constantly holds back his true power to prevent whatever planet he’s standing on from exploding.

5) King Thor

Thor was always destined to inherit Odin’s throne and rule Asgard. In the far future of Earth-14412, Thor removes one of his eyes to gain wisdom like his father. Eventually, he obtains both the throne of Asgard and the all-powerful Odin-Force, which he renames the Thor-Force. However, Loki out of spite destroys almost all life on Earth. King Thor is widely regarded as the wisest and most powerful incarnation of the God of Thunder in the multiverse. With his godly power, King Thor has thrown planets and stars, created cyclones the size of supernovas, restored life to a barren Earth, killed Galactus, and destroyed the All-Black after it began corrupting the universe. King Thor even sacrificed himself to hold back entropy and delay the heat death of his universe.

4) Old Man Phoenix

Over the years, many X-Men have hosted the primordial entity known as the Phoenix Force. Hailing from the same future as King Thor, Old Man Phoenix is a version of Wolverine who was killed during Loki’s genocide but was resurrected by the Phoenix Force. For eons, Wolverine traversed the cosmos, annihilating planets to aid in the universe’s natural life cycle. In this form, Wolverine is strong enough to destroy black holes and has battled on par with King Thor. And even if he’s reduced to ashes, the Phoenix Force will bring him back to life. Wolverine’s most impressive feat, however, is using the Phoenix Force to hold back a primordial flood that would have eradicated the infinite multiverse.

3) Franklin Richards Galactus

The son of Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman, Franklin has been recognized as one of the most powerful beings in existence from the moment he was born. In the main universe, Franklin is destined to become the new Galactus at the end time of the universe. However, on Earth-9997, Franklin’s destiny comes much sooner. Earth-9997 presents a near-future where everyone on Earth gains superpowers. After the original Galactus dies, the universe becomes unbalanced and is threatened by Celestials. To restore balance, an adult Franklin asks the villain, the High Evolutionary, to use a machine to magnify his abilities. The transformation works, and Franklin becomes the new Galactus. With his original powers and the Power Cosmic combined, Franklin slaughters numerous Celestials and saves the Earth.

2) Breaker-Apart Hulk

In recent years, it has been established that gamma radiation, the source of the Hulk’s power, originates from the eldritch monster the One Below All. The personification of hatred and destruction, the One Below All uses gamma radiation to create monsters that will help it annihilate all of existence. In the far future of Earth-TRN781, the Hulk becomes the One Below All’s avatar and lives for billions of years. After killing Galactus and Franklin Richards, the corrupted Hulk devoured a weakened Eternity. As the multiverse dies and is reborn, the Hulk transforms into the Breaker-Apart. With the multiverse’s rebirth, the Breaker-Apart takes on Galactus’s role as the Destroyer of Worlds. However, Breaker-Apart destroys worlds out of malice, not necessity, and thus nearly wipes out all life in existence.

1) Demiurge

Scarlet Witch is one of the most powerful beings in the multiverse, and her son Wiccan is destined to surpass her. Wiccan is already proving to be a master of the mystic arts. Still, his future shows that he hasn’t unlocked even a fraction of his true potential. In the future, as seen on Earth-TRN291, Wiccan is destined to become the Demiurge. This omnipotent and omnipresent deity is the supreme ruler of all magic across all realities. Unbound by time or space, the Demiurge can effortlessly create and destroy worlds. The Demiurge decides what the rules of magic and reality are and can rewrite them on a whim, making him one of the most essential entities in existence.

