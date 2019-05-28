Soska Sisters Want to Make a Deadpool or Alpha Flight Movie

Jen and Sylvia Soska, the Canadian filmmakers known as the Soska Sisters or “Twisted Twins,” say they want to make a Deadpool movie, or an Alpha Flight movie that stars Canadian actors and is filmed in Canada. Such a movie would be an extension of the existing Deadpool films, which are filmed in Vancouver and use a lot of local talent both in front of and behind the camera (there are set builders who worked on both Deadpool and Legends of Tomorrow, and one of the minor roles was played by Deadly Class‘s Taylor Hickson) , although it is not acknowledged as Vancouver in-story.

The pair have never done a movie with that kind of budget — they are best known for their intense and low-fi horror movies like — Dead Hooker in a Trunk, See No Evil 2 and American Mary — but a remake of David Cronenberg’s Rabid is on the horizon with CM Punk and Laura Vandervoort from Smallville and Supergirl. That certainly puts the pair on a different level in terms of nerd culture visibility, and likely budget (CM Punk ain’t cheap). You can see their initial tweet below.

Really want to make a Deadpool movie, would be cool with an Alpha Flight film. Let us cast Canadians & shoot it in @Canada – let Canada join the @Marvel universe 🇨🇦♥️ pic.twitter.com/viBEO10Ghx — The Soska Sisters (@twisted_twins) May 27, 2019

Alpha Flight is a team of Canadian superheroes with ties to the X-Men universe. Created by John Byrne, they first appeared in the pages of Uncanny X-Men in 1979 and then had their own title from 1983 to 1994. With tied to the backstory of Wolverine and the Weapon X project, it would make sense to incorporate Deadpool (who also has ties to the project) into their story. It is a distinctly Canadian team, with some team members having Inuit or First Nations heritage. Throughout most of its history, the team has worked for Department H, a fictional branch of Canada’s Department of National Defense that deals with super-powered villains.

With the X-Men film franchise drawing to a close and related shows like Legion and The Gifted also ending, Deadpool is the last merc standing from the existing “generation” of Marvel/Fox collaborations. Ever since the Disney/Fox merger was just a rumor, the billion-dollar Deadpool film franchise came up again and again, with Disney always expressing excitement. Marvel Studios, who have yet to have an R-rated film at Disney, will presumably be taking over the X-Men properties, Deadpool included, and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said, basically, “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”