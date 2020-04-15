Quarantine Watch Party Fam is Hyped For Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Quarantine Watch Party is coming back on Wednesday night, for a unified viewing of Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and fans are getting very excited for the event. Wednesday night’s headliner was selected by popular demand from fans across social media after hundreds of tweets requested the Quarantine Watch Party family enjoy the MCU’s Spider-Man sequel together. This will officially be the thirteenth Quarantine Watch Party event and it is hosted by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis! Already, the tweets and posts in anticipation of Wednesday night’s movie are pouring in.

How does it work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Wednesday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective edition of Spider-Man: Far From Home — be it a digital download or blu-ray/4K copy. Then, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #SpiderMan with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s take a look at some of the excitement brewing among the Quarantine Watch Party fam!

Friends Everywhere

Brandon Davis from @ComicBook is hosting another #QuarantineWatchParty on April 15, this time it’s ‘SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME’.



Will you be watching the film on Wednesday? What are you thoughts on the film? pic.twitter.com/RfRo5N95cj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 13, 2020

The purpose of Quarantine Watch Party is to allow fans to connect with one another and share the experience of watching movies we love. Thanks to ComicBook.com’s friends at DiscussingFilm for sharing tonight’s event to their followers, as well! Friends, everywhere! All over the world!

And, Jessie can’t wait!

so excited!!!! can’t wait to have another virtual movie night with my best friends 🥺 — jessie (@holygroundharry) April 13, 2020

Tonight

With social media posts from Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhall generating some buzz, Marvel and Spider-Man Twitter accounts encouraged re-watching Spider-Man: Far From Home. Perfect timing, seeing as the Quarantine Watch Party is scheduled for Wednesday night at 9pm ET!

Jayma gets it!

A Fave

Spider-Man: Far From Home is a fan-favorite and Marvel fans are sharing their love for the film ahead of its screening.

As a matter of fact, the film got a five-star note in ComicBook.com’s official review which called it a “thrilling, daring masterpiece.

Dust It Off

I’m down for that, just pulled it out of the movie cabinet. #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/YawNzRQrps — Bill Martin (@estreetcash) April 13, 2020

Spider-Man: Far From Home is not available on streaming platforms but can be downloaded digitally or watched on blu-ray or 4K copies. Bill Martin is dusting off his copy, complete with cover art from graphic artist BossLogic.

Keep It Going

These have been so freaking cool. I sure hope they continue after the Quarantine. They’ve brought so many together! — Talia Al Ghul Deserves Better! #StopTheTaliaHate (@DemonsDaughter) April 13, 2020

Although Quarantine Watch Party spawned as an idea to encourage people to stay safely in their homes and feel connected with each other. Now, fans are hoping it won’t end once the world finally returns to normal.

Good news: it won’t end.

It’s A Tie

Never forget, my long tie. In hosting these Quarantine Watch Party events, there is a Memory Lane aspect for me, taking me back to when these movies were coming out and I was invited to cover some of them on behalf of ComicBook.com. Spider-Man: Far From Home was one of the movies which I was able to visit the set and cover the junket.

At the junket for Far From Home, I was seeking redemption for a long tie which has been infamously known to fans after it was too long at the Spider-Man: Homecoming junket. Redemption was finally found, as seen in the video above.

See you tonight! Press play on Spider-Man: Far From Home at 9pm ET and tweet along with #QuarantineWatchParty and #SpiderMan!