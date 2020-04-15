Quarantine Watch Party Fam is Hyped For Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Quarantine Watch Party is coming back on Wednesday night, for a unified viewing of Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and fans are getting very excited for the event. Wednesday night’s headliner was selected by popular demand from fans across social media after hundreds of tweets requested the Quarantine Watch Party family enjoy the MCU’s Spider-Man sequel together. This will officially be the thirteenth Quarantine Watch Party event and it is hosted by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis! Already, the tweets and posts in anticipation of Wednesday night’s movie are pouring in.
How does it work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Wednesday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective edition of Spider-Man: Far From Home — be it a digital download or blu-ray/4K copy. Then, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #SpiderMan with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!
Let’s take a look at some of the excitement brewing among the Quarantine Watch Party fam!
Friends Everywhere
Brandon Davis from @ComicBook is hosting another #QuarantineWatchParty on April 15, this time it’s ‘SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME’.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 13, 2020
Will you be watching the film on Wednesday? What are you thoughts on the film? pic.twitter.com/RfRo5N95cj
The purpose of Quarantine Watch Party is to allow fans to connect with one another and share the experience of watching movies we love. Thanks to ComicBook.com’s friends at DiscussingFilm for sharing tonight’s event to their followers, as well! Friends, everywhere! All over the world!
And, Jessie can’t wait!
so excited!!!! can’t wait to have another virtual movie night with my best friends 🥺— jessie (@holygroundharry) April 13, 2020
Tonight
Tomorrow night seems pretty perfect. #QuarantineWatchParty— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 14, 2020
9pm ET. #SpiderMan https://t.co/dJpB91SyL4
With social media posts from Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhall generating some buzz, Marvel and Spider-Man Twitter accounts encouraged re-watching Spider-Man: Far From Home. Perfect timing, seeing as the Quarantine Watch Party is scheduled for Wednesday night at 9pm ET!
Tomorrow when @BrandonDavisBD does his #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/7ZDwMl2CDZ— Jayma (@jaymazing_91) April 14, 2020
Jayma gets it!
A Fave
Was gonna ask when the next #QuarantineWatchParty luckily it’s one of my favorite #MCU movies yet #SpiderManFarFromHome @BrandonDavisBD pic.twitter.com/mvJ8SxvDb5— marvelrudeboi (@marvelrudeboi) April 15, 2020
Spider-Man: Far From Home is a fan-favorite and Marvel fans are sharing their love for the film ahead of its screening.
As a matter of fact, the film got a five-star note in ComicBook.com’s official review which called it a “thrilling, daring masterpiece.
Dust It Off
I’m down for that, just pulled it out of the movie cabinet. #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/YawNzRQrps— Bill Martin (@estreetcash) April 13, 2020
Spider-Man: Far From Home is not available on streaming platforms but can be downloaded digitally or watched on blu-ray or 4K copies. Bill Martin is dusting off his copy, complete with cover art from graphic artist BossLogic.
Keep It Going
These have been so freaking cool. I sure hope they continue after the Quarantine. They’ve brought so many together!— Talia Al Ghul Deserves Better! #StopTheTaliaHate (@DemonsDaughter) April 13, 2020
Although Quarantine Watch Party spawned as an idea to encourage people to stay safely in their homes and feel connected with each other. Now, fans are hoping it won’t end once the world finally returns to normal.
Good news: it won’t end.
It’s A Tie
View this post on Instagram
Finally… REDEMPTION! The long tie which no one would let me forget is out of retirement after a wardrobe malfunction at the Homecoming junket two years ago! Thanks to @tomholland2013 and @zendaya for approval and for an awesomeee movie with Spider-Man: Far From Home! Wait til you see this bad boy at Spider-Man 3 (Home at Last? Home Run? Bring Home the Bacon ft Spider-Ham?) 🕷🕸
Never forget, my long tie. In hosting these Quarantine Watch Party events, there is a Memory Lane aspect for me, taking me back to when these movies were coming out and I was invited to cover some of them on behalf of ComicBook.com. Spider-Man: Far From Home was one of the movies which I was able to visit the set and cover the junket.
At the junket for Far From Home, I was seeking redemption for a long tie which has been infamously known to fans after it was too long at the Spider-Man: Homecoming junket. Redemption was finally found, as seen in the video above.
See you tonight! Press play on Spider-Man: Far From Home at 9pm ET and tweet along with #QuarantineWatchParty and #SpiderMan!