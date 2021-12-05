Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Upgrades Miles Morales’ Costume

One movie and an Oscar later, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is getting himself a fancy new suit. Sony Pictures Animation released the first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)—the highly anticipated sequel to the Academy Award-winning Into the Spider-Verse—Saturday night. In it, Morales can be seen with an all-new suit that’s been slightly altered from the one he wore in the franchise’s first feature.

While the suit is still primarily black, the red throughout has been changed. Instead of primarily around his shoulders, the scarlet colors now run down his arms and add red accents to his hands. There are then red accents on his rib cage on both sides of his suit.

Just two-and-a-half minutes long, the first look confirmed Morales (Moore), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), and Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) are all returning for the feature. Noticeably absent, however, is Peter B. Parker, the beloved version of the web-slinger voiced by Jake Johnson. Johnson previously confirmed he and his team were working on a deal for the character’s return.

“I don’t know/ I haven’t seen it! All I know is that I heard nothing for the longest time and I was very sad. I really loved playing Peter B. Parker. I would like to know what happens with Peter B. Parker. I think the way his journey ended in the first movie was very open-ended,” Johnson admitted. “So, when I got word that they were working on a deal or figuring it all out, I thought I truly can’t wait to see what the writers came up with.”

In a separate interview, the New Girl alumnus said he wouldn’t mind seeing his character become a dad and balance that with the life of a superhero.

“I would love to see Peter, what happens to him,” Johnson said elsewhere. “I would love to see, did he and MJ get back together? Did he become a dad? Is he still a superhero? Is he a dad and a superhero? But these are all as a fan now, because in terms of the inside I’m not at that table making decisions, but I would love Peter to come back.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is currently set for release on October 7, 2022.