Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Every Alternate Universe Looks Like It Was Designed by A Different Artist

In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, each new character was introduced via a shot of their own comic book, with a short explanation of their film origin story (usually virtually identical to their origin from the comics). The sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is apparently going to take that one step further. Miles Morales’s world was the only one we saw much of in the original film, but it sounds like the characters in Across the Spider-Verse are likely get a lot more time in their element — and the same attention to detail will be given to each of those worlds.

In a new interview, the filmmakers behind the movie didn’t say much about the plot. But they did emphasize that each Spider-Man’s environment is going to be so unique, it will feel like it was created by different artists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well we’re just getting started. In the first look you get just a taste of what we’re going for,” filmmakers Philip Lord and Chris Miller told Entertainment Weekly (via Twitter). “Every dimension looks and feels radically different from all the others. They all look like they were drawn by a different artist.”

The expansion of the multiverse — the producers said that Miles Morales isn’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but everybody exists in the same Spider-Verse — seems from the title alone to be a big part of the next installment. That means blowing up the scale gives the animators a chance to flex some big muscles. That’s probably to be expected after the Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse.

“It’s an opportunity to build on that visual foundation and push it to bold new places,” Lord and Miller said. “Some of the groundbreaking art techniques the team has developed for this movie have blown us away. It’s going to be an exciting experience for audiences like nothing anyone’s seen.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is currently slated for a release on October 7th next year, but what do you think? How did you feel about the first look at the new Spider-Verse sequel? Which new Spider-People are you hoping to see in the new film? Let us know all of your thoughts about Spider-Man and everything Into the Spider-Verse in the comments!