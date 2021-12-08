Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Artist Reveals Full Comic Cover From First Trailer

One of the highlights from the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) was a quick glimpse at a comic book cover featuring Miles Morales. Artist Sanford Greene, who is also working on the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, provided a full look at his cover art. The comic book covers appeared throughout the first Spider-Verse, used as a mechanism to introduce the various heroes from other dimensions like Peter B. Parker, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, and Gwen Stacy. Now that he’s officially Spider-Man, Miles has his own comic to follow his adventures.

“Heres the full shot of the cover that’s seen in the #acrossthespiderverse trailer….MUCH more to come…. trust me…Y’all aint ready!!!!” Greene wrote on Instagram. He also shared three images, with two focusing on the Across the Spider-Verse cover with and without its cover treatment. The final image was a screenshot of the cover floating in the air when Gwen Stacy appeared in Miles Morales’ bedroom. Another post by Greene was captioned, “Yep…that comic cover floating was done by me….shoutouts to @jds_77 @powerkeni @shinypinkbottle for this tremendous opportunity. Much more to come!!! #acrossthespiderverse”

The cover treatment reads, ” Saved the multiverse… Now what?” A simple question that’s answered when Miles heads off with Gwen through a dimensional teleporter, sending Miles crashing into a never-before-seen universe. It’s here that he’s met by Spider-Man 2099, who originally appeared in a post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Oscar Isaac originally voiced Spider-Man 2099, and had his return for the sequel confirmed shortly after the trailer’s release.

“Oscar had one condition of taking the gig: ‘Don’t make me boring.’ He’s made a really complex character out of Miguel O’Hara, and he’s definitely not boring,” directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller told EW.

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse title was known earlier this year, but it wasn’t until the first trailer that fans discovered it would be split into at least two films. The synopsis (which you can read below) teases a new team of Spider-People to join Miles.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

